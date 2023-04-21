Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $35.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Symbotic traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 313301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,414.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Symbotic Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Symbotic by 458.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth $13,919,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 94.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 168,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.88) earnings per share. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

