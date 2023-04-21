Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

SYF opened at $29.86 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

