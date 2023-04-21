Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,768,000 after buying an additional 25,766 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

