T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Shares Up 0.2%

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.13. 3,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

