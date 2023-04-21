Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) & DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Critical Analysis

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Talkspace has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and DocGo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $119.57 million 1.10 -$79.67 million ($0.50) -1.62 DocGo $440.52 million 1.84 $34.58 million $0.32 24.69

Analyst Ratings

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Talkspace and DocGo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Talkspace currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.27%. DocGo has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.90%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than Talkspace.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -66.63% -49.58% -41.30% DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DocGo beats Talkspace on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

