Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells $5,275,158.00 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Talos Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.21. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.