Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Sells $70,100.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TARS traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 275,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,263. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $19.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 103,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,118,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 103,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
