TD Securities Increases Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$80.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MTRAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Metro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. Metro has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

Metro Company Profile

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.