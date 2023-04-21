Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Stories

