TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Sells $260,657.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $260,657.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,835,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,682,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 136,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00.

TELA Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 181,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,835. The company has a market cap of $182.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.03. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

A number of brokerages have commented on TELA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 38,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000.

About TELA Bio



TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

