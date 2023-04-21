Tellor Trading Down 16% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $13.30 or 0.00048671 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $31.67 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,381,672 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. The system uses a native token called “Tributes” (TRB) to incentivize miners to submit data through base rewards and tips assigned to each query. Miners are required to provide proof of work (PoW) solutions to validate data updates, and a deposit of TRB acts as a bond or stake requirement for miners to participate in the PoW. TRB is also used for governing valid data through disputes and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders. The total supply of TRB is determined by usage and mining rates, with 50% of tips going to miners and 50% being burned each block.”

