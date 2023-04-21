Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $99.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.10. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $116.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

