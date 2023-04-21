TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.05

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as high as C$3.34. TeraGo shares last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 5,100 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TeraGo from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
TeraGo Stock Down 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25. The company has a market cap of C$61.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.47.
About TeraGo
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
