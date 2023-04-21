TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Hits $19.89 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $194.56 million and approximately $19.89 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00061755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,369,916 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,179,872 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.