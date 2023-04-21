TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $190.43 million and approximately $22.62 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00062032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00039337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001217 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,362,431 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,169,040 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

