Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85, Yahoo Finance reports. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,113,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,465,078. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $344.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.22 and a 200 day moving average of $181.15. The company has a market capitalization of $514.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

