Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, Yahoo Finance reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,931,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,992,781. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $344.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.89.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

