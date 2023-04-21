Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Tesla Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.15. The stock has a market cap of $516.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Tesla by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 20,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

