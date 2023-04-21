Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85, Yahoo Finance reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tesla Stock Down 9.7 %

TSLA opened at $162.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $516.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.