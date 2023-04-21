Tether Gold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.03 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a market cap of $96.03 million and $7.03 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,982.10 or 0.07094746 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

