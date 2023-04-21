Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 22.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.10. 34,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

