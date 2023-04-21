TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $21.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.07. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.