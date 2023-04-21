TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.
TG Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $21.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.07. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $22.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.
