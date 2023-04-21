The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,840,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 19,110,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CG traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $41.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

