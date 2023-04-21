The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $336.75.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $255.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.41. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

