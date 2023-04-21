The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Up 13.0% in March

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CI stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.41. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

