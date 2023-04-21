The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,438 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

HIG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.37. 566,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,301. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

