The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $298.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

