The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Up 11.7% in March

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $93,912.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,004,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,199,567,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $775,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,900 shares of company stock worth $2,389,884 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,507.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,812,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

