The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.33

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.33 and traded as low as $40.04. The InterGroup shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 693 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The InterGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.23% of The InterGroup worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

