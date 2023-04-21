The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.33

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.33 and traded as low as $40.04. The InterGroup shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 693 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The InterGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
The InterGroup Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup
The InterGroup Company Profile
InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.
See Also
