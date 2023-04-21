The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after buying an additional 1,919,463 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,662,000 after buying an additional 946,412 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after buying an additional 832,615 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

