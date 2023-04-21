The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Buys $25,165.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $16,160.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

