The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Update

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Manitowoc by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Manitowoc Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MTW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 226,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,275. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also

