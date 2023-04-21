The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 100.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 21.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MIDD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

Middleby Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $142.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $163.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Middleby



The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

