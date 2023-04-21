The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.92

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.92 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 41.53 ($0.51). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 40.90 ($0.51), with a volume of 826,872 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.74) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.84) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 52.50 ($0.65).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.95. The company has a market cap of £303.82 million, a PE ratio of -441.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

