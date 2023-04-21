The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

