Thor Explorations’ (THX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on the stock.
Thor Explorations Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of LON:THX opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £123.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,925.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.02. Thor Explorations has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.40 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.