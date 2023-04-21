Thor Explorations’ (THX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on the stock.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:THX opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £123.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,925.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.02. Thor Explorations has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.40 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

