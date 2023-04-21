Time Finance (LON:TIME) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.95 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.95 ($0.30). 10,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 139,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.29).

Time Finance Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,175.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.50.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; business loans comprising unsecured, secured, and VAT loans; property finance, including second charge mortgages, bridging loans, and specialist but-to-let loans; recovery loan schemes; and vehicle finance solutions.

