Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Up 3.8%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 1,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.44 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.14.

Titan Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Titan Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

