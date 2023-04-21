Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.86.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $403.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
