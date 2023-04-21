Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $403.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,822,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,152,000 after buying an additional 1,017,887 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 675,803 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,073,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 652,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 522,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,205,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,080,000 after purchasing an additional 482,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

