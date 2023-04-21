Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 37,789 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,354% compared to the typical volume of 447 call options.

Children’s Place Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,933. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $403.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 92,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

