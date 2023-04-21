TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TA. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.25.

TransAlta Price Performance

TA traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.86. 262,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,372. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,186.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.52 and a 1 year high of C$15.28.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

