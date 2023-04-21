Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$14.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.22. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$12.08 and a one year high of C$17.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.91.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.