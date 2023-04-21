Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 145,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 228,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 19.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

