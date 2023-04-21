TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

NASDAQ TA opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

