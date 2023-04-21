Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47, RTT News reports. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.36. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Recommended Stories

