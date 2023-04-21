Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Earnings Results

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47, RTT News reports. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,676. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

