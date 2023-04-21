Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $614.46

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.46 ($7.60) and traded as high as GBX 680.50 ($8.42). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 673 ($8.33), with a volume of 61,071 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.28) price target on shares of Treatt in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The company has a market cap of £428.34 million, a PE ratio of 3,104.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 584.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 614.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. Treatt’s payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

In related news, insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,895 ($24,619.48). In related news, insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,895 ($24,619.48). Also, insider Philip O’Connor purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 551 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £36,090.50 ($44,660.93). Insiders own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

