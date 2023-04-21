Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tripadvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.47.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

