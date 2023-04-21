Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

TROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 1.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tronox by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tronox by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tronox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TROX opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Tronox has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

