Truist Financial Boosts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $29.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEN. Barclays upped their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.03.

Wendy’s stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

